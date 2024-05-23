ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.78

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 6048915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,211,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $14,472,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $11,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 665,370 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $7,535,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

