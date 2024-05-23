Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.
Presto Automation Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRST opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Presto Automation has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.
Presto Automation Company Profile
