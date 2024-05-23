Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2408 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Power Assets Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HGKGY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Get Power Assets alerts:

About Power Assets

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; and provides trust administration and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.