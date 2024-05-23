Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2408 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Power Assets Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HGKGY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.
About Power Assets
