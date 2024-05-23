Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.87

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 156110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Portillo’s Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.86.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

