PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells $68,080.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $69.11 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 15,593.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

