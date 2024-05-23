PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.84 and last traded at $62.14. 2,936,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,461,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

