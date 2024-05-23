Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $180.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.99. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,686,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,800,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,865,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

