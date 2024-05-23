Papa John’s International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 43,448 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,328% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,042 put options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 731.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 3.8 %

Papa John’s International stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,803. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

