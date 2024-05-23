Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,180,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 543,366 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OSG

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $605.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $761,115 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.