Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.75 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

OLA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.

Orla Mining Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OLA stock traded down C$0.19 on Thursday, reaching C$5.60. 200,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,376. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.72.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining will post 0.2189915 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55. Insiders sold a total of 142,335 shares of company stock valued at $815,590 over the last three months. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

