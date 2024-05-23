Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

OMCL opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 139.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Omnicell by 75.1% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 183,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 186,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Omnicell by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 235,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

