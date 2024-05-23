Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 684 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.67. 330,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $336.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.42 and its 200-day moving average is $270.56.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

