Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,185 shares of company stock worth $29,705,503 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.35. 1,991,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $392.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

