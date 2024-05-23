Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 2,408,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,083. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.