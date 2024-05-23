Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.31. 1,002,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.60. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $163.26 and a 52-week high of $280.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

