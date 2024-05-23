Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total value of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,405,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,454 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,207,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,125. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

