Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GS traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $458.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,094. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

