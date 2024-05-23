Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

