Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.2 %

HAL traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $35.95. 2,231,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,207. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

