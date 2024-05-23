Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $480,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 18.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

WOLF traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 1,704,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.