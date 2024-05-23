NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1,042.60 and last traded at $1,028.76, with a volume of 20668186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $949.50.

The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,160.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 9.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $886.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.