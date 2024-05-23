Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.68. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 67,476 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $85,756. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

