NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $766,829,000 after buying an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,151. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.