NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,012 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $51,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,165 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 35,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $74.96. 5,400,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

