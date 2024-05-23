NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 7.3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16. 778,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,162,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at $67,764,000. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $36,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 58.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,173 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

