National Bankshares Raises Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$29.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
