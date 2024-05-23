National Bankshares Raises Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$29.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HRX traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, reaching C$23.25. The company had a trading volume of 93,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,088. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.19. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$13.09 and a one year high of C$23.98.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

