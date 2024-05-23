Moreno Evelyn V Sells 8,678 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $527,524,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $587.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $576.44 and a 200 day moving average of $545.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.