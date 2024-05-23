Moreno Evelyn V Sells 4,194 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $759,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.1 %

BLK traded down $9.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $790.42. The company had a trading volume of 219,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,610. The company has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $790.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.51.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $86,751,357. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

