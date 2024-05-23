Moreno Evelyn V Sells 21,861 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.19. 2,195,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,148,514. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $194.08 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.