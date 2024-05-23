Moreno Evelyn V Sells 20,499 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.38.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

