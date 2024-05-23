Moreno Evelyn V Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after buying an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after buying an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after acquiring an additional 149,980 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $381.47. 955,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 26.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.