Moreno Evelyn V Has $3.20 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,121 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 56,806 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.98. 3,631,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,249. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

