Moreno Evelyn V Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,452 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,687,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,733,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,280,394. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,447,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,666,467. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.01.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

