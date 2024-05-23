Moreno Evelyn V Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.70. 2,295,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $97.29 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.