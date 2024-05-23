Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $244.59 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00056016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000970 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,119,948,329 coins and its circulating supply is 864,221,580 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

