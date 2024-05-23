Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Gap Down to $25.96

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $23.37. Monro shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 591,664 shares traded.

Monro Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $691.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Monro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monro by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 129,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

