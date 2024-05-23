Monero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46.45 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $138.82 or 0.00206944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $46.45 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,082.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.00721396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00124558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00094634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,440,425 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

