Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. Modine Manufacturing also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.850 EPS.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $109.53.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115 over the last three months. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
