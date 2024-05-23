MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MGE Energy has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $83.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 31.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

