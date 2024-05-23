Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lessened by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 307,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 416,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $332.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

