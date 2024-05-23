Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Up 0.7%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $393.89 and last traded at $392.44. Approximately 14,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 238,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.46.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,236 shares of company stock worth $59,626,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.