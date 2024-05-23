Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,975,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 254,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,897,000 after buying an additional 82,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Medpace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $389.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.73 and its 200-day moving average is $344.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.39 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,236 shares of company stock worth $59,626,117 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

