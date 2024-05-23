Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 1.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.89. 3,720,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 22,117,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.