Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CEO Purchases $234,624.00 in Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 41,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $234,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,118.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Kavanaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 995 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,562.05.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 1,372 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $7,985.04.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Frank Kavanaugh bought 6,749 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,806.75.

On Monday, March 11th, Frank Kavanaugh purchased 20,191 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $112,463.87.

Medalist Diversified REIT Price Performance

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medalist Diversified REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned 1.03% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

