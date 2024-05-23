Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the retailer on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 288.30 ($3.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,440.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 173.64 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.02 ($3.81).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.00) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.29 ($3.74).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

