Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 71,002 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,002 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for 0.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 516.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 23.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. 966,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

