Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,425 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,557.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 300,027 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $31.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

