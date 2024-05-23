Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.29. 73,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 363,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.48.

A number of research firms have commented on MAIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,928 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $4,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

