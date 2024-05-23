Maiar DEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150,005.09 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $150,005.09 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,837.72 or 1.00029928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00113957 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003702 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000048 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $154,908.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

