Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$23.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,858. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.04.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6468619 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,830 over the last 90 days. 59.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

